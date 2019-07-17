|
|
Michael Philip Ginsberg
Russellville, AR - Michael Philip Ginsberg, born April 4, 1961 in Washington, D.C., to Barbara and David Ginsberg, died tragically on July 13, 2019, in Russellville, Arkansas.
Born and raised as an "army brat", his love of travel never left him. He graduated from White Station High School before obtaining his bachelors in Engineering from the University of Memphis. Shortly after beginning his professional career, he met the love of his life, Madelyn. Together, they raised Brandon, Kerry, and Jessica in a life filled with laughter and adventure. He deeply relished his roles as Husband, Father, Poppo, Brother, Son, and Friend.
He possessed unparalleled humor, intelligence, wit, and embodied a true servant's heart. He was a member of Connect Church, where he was able to show and share his deep faith, and love for Christ with everyone around him.
He is survived by his parents; his wife, Madelyn Ginsberg; a son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Amanda Uehlein; two daughters and sons-in-law Kerry and Robbie Roberts, and Jessica Ginsberg and Joseph Hunt; three grandchildren, Caleb, Baylor, and Piper Roberts; a niece, but more like a daughter, Sarah Robinson and husband, Todd; a brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Ellen Ginsberg; a sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Tim McCaffery; beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews; and life-long friends including: Mike, Richard, Bryan, Dave, Bill, John, David, Bob, Gary, Phillip, and Frank.
The memorial service and visitation was held on July 16, 2019, at Connect Church, with Pastor Blaine Rogers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Arkansas Community Foundation,
5 Allied Drive Suite 51110
Little Rock, AR 72202
Re: Michael P Ginsberg Charitable Endowment
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 17, 2019