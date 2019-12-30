|
Michael "Bart" Ryan
Germantown - Michael "Bart" Ryan of Germantown, TN died suddenly on December 25, 2019. Bart, 77, was born in Sylacauga, AL on January 1, 1942 to Elizabeth and Grady Bart Ryan. He was preceded in death by parents and brother, Gary Ryan and Gary's wife, Linda. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Camille McKenzie Ryan.
Bart graduated high school from Harding Academy in Memphis, attended Abilene Christine College and Memphis State University.
Bart was a restaurateur and owned five restaurants in Memphis and Knoxville. Later, he worked for Cook Systems.
He was a talented man in many areas and excelled in oil painting. He and Camille were long time members of Lindenwood Christian Church.
The service will be held at Lindenwood Christian Church on Thursday, January 2, visitation will begin at 12 Noon. Burial will follow service at Forest Hill Cemetery, East.
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019