Michael "Mike" Steven Mosby
Starkville, MS - Michael "Mike" Steven Mosby, age 73, of Starkville, MS passed away on February 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. The youngest son of the late Lacey and Mariever Mosby, he was born on August 15, 1946, in Memphis, TN. Mike is survived by his longtime love, Heather Andrews of Starkville; son, Chris (Cassie) of Moro, AR; brother Marlin (Cindy) of Somerville, TN; grandsons, Layne and Mickey; granddaughter, Annaclaire; loved ones, Michael, Amanda, Flannery and Addy Egner of Olive Branch, MS; and nieces and nephews and their families, Marlin "Marty" Mosby of Hernando, MS, W. Michael Mosby of Stuttgart, Germany, Amanda "Mandy" M. Butler of Memphis, TN and Katherine "Katie" M. Wegener of Dallas, TX.
Mike was unrivaled as a fan and supporter of Mississippi State University. His love for the game of golf made him friends everywhere he went. Never meeting a stranger, Mike was unconditional and nonjudgmental in his love for family and friends. One of his greatest joys in the world was his family and more importantly to be called "Pop" by his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 27 at the M-Club on the campus of Mississippi State University. To commemorate Mike's love for the Bulldogs, the family asks that you wear maroon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Mike Mosby Excellence Fund at the MSU Foundation, P. O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762 or online at www.msufoundation.com.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020