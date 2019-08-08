|
|
Michael Tyrone Futch
- - Michael Tyrone Futch, born on Dec. 14, 1957, made his transition on Aug. 6, 2019. He was the second son of Lois Futch Tucker and the late W. T. Tucker.
He was well-loved in his community of Hollywood/Hyde Park and his church New Bethel Baptist-Stovall.
Michael would give his last dime to anyone who asked. He cooked and shared when asked.
During his lifetime he was a caretaker to many people. He truly will be missed by his family, Mother Lois, Siblings Amanda Russell, Angela Freeman, Joseph Futch, Glenn Wayne, Stanley and Alfred Tucker.
Wake: NJ Ford & Son Funeral Home, Saturday, 8/10/19, 2-4 PM.
Home Going Sunday 8/11/19 @ 1 PM New Bethel M.B Church, 2219, Stovall Ave, Memphis Tn 38108.
Burial Forest HIll - Elvis Presley 8/12/19 at 10 AM.
NJ Ford & Son Funeral Home, 12 South Parkway West Mephis Tn 38109, (901) 948-7755
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019