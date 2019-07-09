|
Drummonds - Michael W. Mateer, Jr. 78 of Drummonds, TN passed away July 4, 2019. He retired from the Civil Service for the Social Security Administration, was a retired U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran, a member of the American Legion and a member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Phelps; one granddaughter, Priscilla and two brothers, Tom Mateer and John Mateer. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Edna Mateer; daughter, Audrey Huffman; sons, Kenneth Mateer (Dee), Kevin Mateer, Johnny Phelps (Kellie), Eddie Phelps (Loretta), Tim Phelps (Cathy) and Hank Phelps (Jeanette); 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family will receive Thursday, July 11 from 9:00 am until the service time at 11:00 am at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in West TN Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019