Michael Wayne Hankins
Bartlett - Michael Wayne Hankins, 52, died at his home in Bartlett, Tennessee on September 22nd , 2019. He is survived by his wife Crystal Hankins, his three sons Michael Hankins Jr., Dylan Hankins and Kravitz Hankins and his two daughters Destiny Hankins and Autumn Hankins; his father Bill Hankins and his stepmother Mabel Daugherty Hankins; his brother Charles Hankins, his sisters Brenda Gay, Melissa Hankins and April Robinson Vela-Reyes; his nephews Brandon and Bryan Gay and Jesus Vela-Robinson and his nieces Ashley Fa'aita, Brooke Lance and America Vela-Robinson.
Michael was born on September 10th , 1967 in Memphis, Tennessee to his father Bill Hankins and his mother Linda Martindale Powell, who proceeded him in death. He lived in Memphis most of his life, made many lifelong friends and cherished the love and support of his A.A family. He was a hairstylist, in restaurant management and his latest profession was an ironworker. As an ironworker, he was able to travel and work in different states and was so grateful to have that in his life. He enjoyed being with people and loved to play poker. It was his favorite hobby and he enjoyed it most playing with his dad and close friends. Michael lit up a room and always kept a positive outlook. People always wanted to be around him and he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be truly loved and missed by everyone.
Services are to be held at New Church Memphis (4917 Macon Rd. Memphis, TN 38122) on Saturday, September 28th 2019. Visitation is from 12:00pm-1:00pm and the service starts at 1:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019