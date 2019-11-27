Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home South
2545 E. Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 346-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home South
2545 E. Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118
Service
Following Services
Forest Hill East
2440 Whitten Rd.
Memphis, TN
Michael William Casey, 20, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by hismother April Lynn Casey and uncle Tim Dunn.

Left to cherish his memory are Father William M. Casey, sisters Jakki and Emma Casey, grandmothers Juanita Grace Allen and Caroline Hancock Dickinson,brotherly cousin Dean Krebs, Aunt Maria Krebs and godfather, great Uncle, Jack Casey, also many great aunts and uncles are also missing him.

He was proud to work as an electrical apprentice with IBEW Local 474. During the past two years of his life he worked at a Steel Mill, Cotton Mill, Ole Miss College, University of Memphis,LeBonheur Hospital, Tunica Casinos, and Bartlett High School with his union.Michael enjoyed spending time with his friends fishing and watching football. He had dreams of being a sports announcer. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics. Michael had a big heart for animals and people, especially the underdog. He cherished his two pet cats Tiger and Joben and was preparing to give a puppy, Ozzy, a home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30 from 1 to 2pm at Forest Hill East with service immediately following.

901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
