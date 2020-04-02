|
|
Micheal Russell
Adamsville -
Micheal Ann Russell was born to Beverly and John Russell on April 3rd, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a blonde haired, blue eyed firecracker. She began dancing when she was very young and she never quit. She would boast about her flexibility, and rightly so as she was doing her splits well into her fifties. Throughout childhood her father, John E. Russell of Bolivar, Tennessee, received many electrical contracts in places like Bermuda and Panama. Even many years later she would talk of these times fondly and it instilled a fervor for adventure. She sought to explore the world. Her life was a testament of her sense of adventure and free-spirited nature.
When she was eighteen, she decided to join the United States Navy. Her parents were naturally thrilled for her and she was off to her next big adventure. After boot camp, she was stationed in Adak, Alaska. She would speak of long nights and short days during the winter, probably because she vehemently hated the cold. In 1984, she was stationed in Perth, Australia. Her time in the service awarded her many accolades, and was a distinguished member of the service.
In Australia, she became a wife and mother. Her joy for being a wife and mother extended throughout the entirety of her life. Her first child, Ashley Nicole Ryan, was born on May 13, 1985. She was born with special needs and Micheal took such care and gave her daughter a beautiful life. Ashley proceeded her mother in death on November 11th, 2007. Micheal welcomed her second daughter, Megan Lee Ryan, on November 28th, 1990. Then on October 22nd, 1992 she welcomed her third daughter, Danielle Brooke Ryan. Micheal was once again blessed with the joy that babies brought her on July 3rd, 2019 when she became grandmother to Nicole Magnolia Marcotte.
There were many notable memories in Micheal's life though many of those include her cherishing her family. So often were there large gatherings where she would host, cook, and bring joy to those close to her. In life she celebrated her love for God. She extended her faith by converting to Catholicism in 1994. She raised her children in the Catholic faith and instilled them with a strong sense of faith and above all, love. She celebrated her children in many ways. She praised their various accomplishments to anyone, proudly, at every opportune moment. In life she was a strong, independent woman. There were so many points in life that exemplify how strong she could be; she persisted.
Micheal was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, yet still she continued to fight. On the afternoon of April 1, 2020 she left this world. For a person who valued humor and romance, this is a poetic close to her life. It was short lived, but lived with such depth that will leave a mark on countless people. Those that will cherish and ensure that her spirit of love include many. Her daughters, daddy, granddaughter, sisters, son-in-law, nieces and nephew, cousins, aunt, and countless friends will continue to remember and maintain her spirit of life for many years as her life is not one that will be forgotten
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020