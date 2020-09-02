1/
Michelle Gaytan
1975 - 2020
Michelle Gaytan

Atoka - Michelle Gaytan, age 44, passed away at home in Atoka, TN on August 28, 2020.

Michelle was born on November 1, 1975 in Harlingen, TX. She spent her school years in the California Bay Area, then moved to Tennessee with her daughters in 2003 to be closer to family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was an avid reader and loved her dogs.

She is survived by her two daughters, Marissa Gaytan, Monique Gaytan (Patrick), her fiancé and companion of 15 years, Alex Ehret, five grandchildren, Aliyah, Ariana, Kayden, Carson, and Kaili, her mother, Noemi Grayer, Stepfather, Juan Jimenez, eight siblings, Brandy (Jeremy) Dent, Nikki (Dustin) Wood, Michael Garcia, Ernesto (Heidi) Garcia III, Raymond (Sara) Garcia, David Garcia, Alyssa Garcia, Dakota Jimenez, nieces, Kera and Makinzie, nephew, Noah, grandmother, Estefana Garcia, beloved pets, Cullen and Sadie, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ernesto Garcia Jr., Grandparents, Ernesto Garcia, Felipe A. Gaytan and Maria A. Gaytan, stepfather, Stephen C. Grayer, and beloved dog, Peanut.

The family will receive friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the memorial service at 2pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
SEP
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
