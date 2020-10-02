1/1
Michiko Arakaki Nelson
Michiko Arakaki Nelson

Memphis - Michiko Arakaki Nelson, 79, passed away on September 30, 2020. She was a very loving person who loved her friends and always willing to give to others. Michiko was loved by everyone including her favorite doctors and nurses at Baptist Hospital. Her survivors include her loving husband, Dale William Nelson; one son, Kazuo James Nelson; one daughter, Marie Slovensky; grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, Jill, Michiko, Rachel; and two great grandchildren, Jade and Brayden. The family will receive guests at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Sunday, October 4th from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 am with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
