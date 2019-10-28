|
|
Micki Dollar Scott
Memphis - Micki Dollar Scott, age 73, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Micki was born on September 29, 1946.
Micki's favorite job in the world was to be a grandmother! She loved her grandchildren dearly and everything that she did was to spoil them and shower them with love. She also enjoyed crafts and fur babies. She was happy surrounded by as many pets as she could have.
She and her husband Ron had taught country line dancing and enjoyed doing it together. Gatlinburg was her favorite vacation place and she loved being there with Ron and her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lois Dollar.
Micki is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ron Scott; Daughter; Staci Angela Holland (William); Sons, Howard Joseph Mincieli (Suzy), Jeremy Garrett Scott (Shawna); Sister; Joy Dollar Herrera (Tom); Grandchildren, Garrett Holland, Ian Holland, Cody Scott, Talon Mincieli, Teagan Mincieli.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 from 9 - 10 AM. The memorial service will follow at 10 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019