Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Mickie Jo Hendon Gibson

Mickie Jo Hendon Gibson Obituary
Mickie Jo Hendon Gibson

Millington, TN

Mickie Jo Hendon Gibson, 74, of Millington, TN passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Ms. Gibson was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert L. Gibson, Jr.; son, Jody Gibson; parents, Joe and Estelle Hendon; and brother, David Hendon. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Gibson III(Michele); 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Ms. Gibson served our country in the US Navy. After her Navy service, she worked at the Child Development Center on base for many years. The family will hold a memorial service for Ms. Gibson at a later date. Services in care of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019
