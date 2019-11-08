|
|
Mickie Paul Boswell
Oakland - Mickie Paul Boswell, 85, passed into his heavenly home on Nov. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.Mickie was born on Dec. 15, 1933 in Burlison, TN to Everett and Reber (Smith) Boswell.
Mickie is survived by his wife Norma (Woods) Boswell of 55 years, daughter Janeen (Paul) Shaver of Shawnee, OK, daughter Donna (John) French of Germantown, TN, and son Barry Boswell of Nashville, TN. He also leaves six grandchildren and his two beloved dogs, Oscar and Bitsy.
Mickie served in the US Navy and worked and retired from International Harvester after 30 years. He was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church in Oakland, TN.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home in Covington, TN at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00-2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Munford Cemetery in Covington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019