Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Resources
1933 - 2019
Mickie Paul Boswell Obituary
Mickie Paul Boswell

Oakland - Mickie Paul Boswell, 85, passed into his heavenly home on Nov. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.Mickie was born on Dec. 15, 1933 in Burlison, TN to Everett and Reber (Smith) Boswell.

Mickie is survived by his wife Norma (Woods) Boswell of 55 years, daughter Janeen (Paul) Shaver of Shawnee, OK, daughter Donna (John) French of Germantown, TN, and son Barry Boswell of Nashville, TN. He also leaves six grandchildren and his two beloved dogs, Oscar and Bitsy.

Mickie served in the US Navy and worked and retired from International Harvester after 30 years. He was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church in Oakland, TN.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home in Covington, TN at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00-2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Munford Cemetery in Covington, TN.

To sign the online guestbook please visit http://www.maleyyarbrough.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
