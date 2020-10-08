Mildred (Holloway) Bethel



Sardis, MS - Mildred (Holloway) Bethel, 82, of Sardis, Mississippi, departed this life on September 29, 2020. Mildred was born July 10, 1938, in Como, MS to the late J.P, and Alma Holloway. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James Henry Bethel, son Rickey Bethel, sister Queen Ester, brothers Walter, Robert, and Warren. She is survived by her four sons: Ronnie Bethel of Memphis TN, David (Lynne) Bethel of Olive Branch, MS, Eric Bethel of Atlanta GA, and James (Lorrie) Bethel, Jr of Atlanta, GA. , three grandchildren (Jessica Bethel, Jarrod Bethel, and Elliot Bethel), and one darling great-granddaughter (Zoe). She leaves behind three brothers, Frank Holloway, Sim Holloway, and Jerdon Holloway, four sisters Mary Leggett, Lucinda Hughes, Josephine Brown, and Shirley Barnett



Mildred completed Nursing school and worked as a nurse at several hospitals in Sardis, Batesville, and Senatobia, Mississippi, before retiring from the Sardis Community Nursing Home. Mildred was devoted to her family and church. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with friends.



Visitation will be Saturday, October 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. All activities will take place at Braham Chapel CME Church in Sardis, MS.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Braham Chapel CME Church, 2037 Adams Road, Sardis, Mississippi 38666.









