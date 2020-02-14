Resources
Memphis - Mildred Duke, aged 98, passed away peacefully February 12, 2020 at Kirby Pines in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mildred was one of the Tennessee Browns, born in Collinwood, Tennessee on November 23, 1921 to Allan and Hattie Brown. She went to highschool in Collinwood where she began her life long love of basketball. Upon graduation, she moved to Florence Alabama and worked at Reynolds Aluminum. She soon met and married the love of her life, a handsome Navy man, Warren Duke on May 25, 1946. They built a wonderful life, raising a family and traveling the world for their 74 years together.

Mildred was an excellent bridge player and loved her weekly bridge game with her dear friends at Kirby Pines. She was an avid Memphis Tigers and Grizzlies fan. She was an amazing Mom, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and a gracious and kind friend.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter, Beverly Finkey and husband Rick of Memphis, grandchildren Christy White (Tom) of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Jesse Hannah Finkey of Memphis, and great grandchildren Ford, Alex, and Macie White.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Doris Lindsey and Edith Kerr, daughter Barbara Brockman and son in law Bill Brockman.

Please join us celebrating her life Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2pm at Kirby Pines Chapel, 3535 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN. A private burial service will be held at a later date at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Butterfly Foundation (http://thebutterflyfoundation.info/donate-now/) or St Jude Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
