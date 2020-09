Mildred CulverhouseBartlett - Mildred Elizabeth Morris Culverhouse, age 98, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mildred was born September 4, 1922 in Birmingham, AL to the late Andrew and Clevie Morris.Mildred is survived by her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earle Culverhouse.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory may be offered to do the MS Foundation.