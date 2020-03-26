Services
Southaven - The Southern Drawl of "DeSoto Redi Mix" stilled last night as Mildred D. Perry passed away at the age of 93. her friendly greeting to thousands of customers and friends for 37 years at the job she loved came to a halt. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Alice Dodson, her husband Jack Perry Jr. and her sister, Totsy Dodson Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Perry Collinsworth and her husband Emmett of Senatobia, Mississippi. Hence the reason for leaving her lovely home and yard in Southaven. to be near Jackie.

She was a member of Horn Lake Methodist Church.

A Graveside Service was has conducted by Rev. Andy Brasher at the Edmondson Cemetery in Southaven, Mississippi at 11 am on Monday - March 23, 2020

Brantley-Phillips Funeral Home of Hernando had charge.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Horn Lake Methodist Church - 6890 Center St. - Horn Lake, Mississippi - 38637
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
