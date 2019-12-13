Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Mildred E. Meredith Hayek


1927 - 2019
Mildred E. Meredith Hayek Obituary
Mildred E. Meredith Hayek

Memphis - Mildred E. Meredith Hayek passed away in her home after a short illness, November 14, 2019, in her daughter's arms. She was born June 13, 1927 in Barr, MS to Robert Kyle Meredith and Effie Crockett Meredith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Ernest R. Hayek, her daughter, Margaret Carrol Hayek, her parents, her four sisters and two of her brothers. Mildred is survived by her cherished daughters, Kathy Hayek of Cordova, TN and Paula Hayek of Overland Park, KS and her grandcats. She leaves behind her brother John Calvin Meredith of Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews. The family thanks Methodist Hospice and especially Linda Myers, for the care given to Mildred in her final weeks on this earth.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 21st from ten o'clock in the morning until eleven o'clock in the morning with the memorial service to follow at eleven o'clock in the morning at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave in Memphis. The family requests no flowers and requests that any memorials be sent to Methodist Hospice, the Memphis Food Bank, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21, 2019
