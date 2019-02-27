|
Mildred Frances McHann
Memphis, TN
Mildred died February 23, 2019. Visitation at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road: Thursday, February 28th, 1-2 pm funeral service at 2 pm
She is survived by children: Michael McHann, Marianne McHann, Phillip McHann, Elizabeth Kim Sprayberry. 6 Grandchildren. 7 Great Grandchildren.
Mildred is preceded in her death by husband, Gerald Ray McHann, and daughter, Nina McHann; and by her 4 siblings: Bill Bryant, Buddy Bryant, Sue Pipkins, and Tommy Bryant.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019