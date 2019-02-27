Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Mildred Frances McHann Obituary
Mildred Frances McHann

Memphis, TN

Mildred died February 23, 2019. Visitation at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road: Thursday, February 28th, 1-2 pm funeral service at 2 pm

She is survived by children: Michael McHann, Marianne McHann, Phillip McHann, Elizabeth Kim Sprayberry. 6 Grandchildren. 7 Great Grandchildren.

Mildred is preceded in her death by husband, Gerald Ray McHann, and daughter, Nina McHann; and by her 4 siblings: Bill Bryant, Buddy Bryant, Sue Pipkins, and Tommy Bryant.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019
