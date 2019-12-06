|
|
Mildred Joy Crawford Brady
Cordova - Mildred Joy Crawford Brady, 90, of Cordova, TN, Retired Teacher of the Former Memphis City Schools system, transitioned from this life on December 1, 2019, at Methodist North Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 9am to 11am with Funeral Services starting at 11am at the Ascension Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 Allen Rd. Memphis Tennessee, 38128. Burial will be after the funeral service at 1:15 pm at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. She is survived by one sister (Thelma L. Phillips), two sisters-in law (Rosalie B. Powell and Pearl G. Brady), two daughters: L. Yvette Brady and Adrianne Y. Butler (Daryl), four grandchildren: Adrianne Joy Brady, Clifton Darius Brady (Alonnah), Darianne Yvette Butler, Adria Lonette Butler, four great-grandchildren: Yasmeen J. Brady, LeDarius D. Dennis, Landon D. Brady and Lailah J. Brady, one great-great-grandson (Tyler D. Brady-Allen) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends. R. S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019