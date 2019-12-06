Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascension Missionary Baptist Church
3000 Allen Rd.
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Missionary Baptist Church
3000 Allen Rd
Memphis, TN
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:15 PM
West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery
Mildred Joy Crawford Brady

Mildred Joy Crawford Brady Obituary
Mildred Joy Crawford Brady

Cordova - Mildred Joy Crawford Brady, 90, of Cordova, TN, Retired Teacher of the Former Memphis City Schools system, transitioned from this life on December 1, 2019, at Methodist North Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 9am to 11am with Funeral Services starting at 11am at the Ascension Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 Allen Rd. Memphis Tennessee, 38128. Burial will be after the funeral service at 1:15 pm at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. She is survived by one sister (Thelma L. Phillips), two sisters-in law (Rosalie B. Powell and Pearl G. Brady), two daughters: L. Yvette Brady and Adrianne Y. Butler (Daryl), four grandchildren: Adrianne Joy Brady, Clifton Darius Brady (Alonnah), Darianne Yvette Butler, Adria Lonette Butler, four great-grandchildren: Yasmeen J. Brady, LeDarius D. Dennis, Landon D. Brady and Lailah J. Brady, one great-great-grandson (Tyler D. Brady-Allen) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends. R. S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
