Mildred Powell Steverson
Memphis - Mildred Powell Steverson, 84 of Memphis, TN passed away May 21, 2019. Mildred was the firstborn of the late John and Callie Doss. Siblings are John Doss, Jr.(deceased) and Linda Doss. She is survived by her husband, Paul Steverson, eight children, Gerald Steverson (California), Paula Magnus (New York), Rhonda Heard (California), Rachel Michelle Johnson (Georgia), Tracy Powell (Illinois), Brenda Newman (California), Chris Powell (Ohio) and Derek Steverson (Illinois). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
She was a graduate of Manassas High, LeMoyne-Owen College, University of Memphis and Trevecca Nazarene College. She was a lifelong member of Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Her life's work centered around improving the effectiveness of education for students and teachers in Memphis, Shelby County and Davenport, Iowa.
All memorial services will be held at Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 1080 N. Manassas St, Memphis, TN 38107. Visitation is on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral Services are on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 am. All flowers and expressions should be sent to: R.S. Lewis Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove, Memphis, TN 38111. https://rslewisandsonsfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019