Mildred R. Sweet
Mildred R. Sweet

Memphis - Mildred R. Sweet, 84, of Memphis, TN, passed on Monday, May 18, 2020. She's survived by a daughter Celia (Mikel) Sweet-Kilgour of Los Angeles, CA, a son Albert (Debra) L. Sweet, Jr. She is survived by four grandchildren, Saeed S. Jones of Ohio, Alex (Jasmine) W. Sweet of Nashville, TN, Ariel (Ryan) S. Coleman, Aaron J. Sweet, one guardian Karleea Wiseman and one great grandchild, Rhyan Coleman. She is now reunited with her father and mother Melvin and Lydia Robinson, beloved husband Albert L. Sweet and daughter Carol Sweet-Jones. Mildred was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mid-South Funeral Home V. H. Bins & Son, 1265 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis, TN from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Graveside service will at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN. At 11:00 am.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
1265 Mississippi Blvd
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-2061
