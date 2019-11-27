Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
2731 Enterprise Ave.
Memphis, TN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
2731 Enterprise Ave.
Memphis, TN
1933 - 2019
Millie Hunt Obituary
Millie Hunt

Millie Hunt, 86, a life long member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended, was born March 5, 1933, to the late Ivory and Mozell Flucker in Vaiden, Mississippi. She confessed Jesus as Lord and Savior at the age of 12 and was baptized at Tuckerville Baptist Church in Vaiden, Mississippi. At the age of 18, he moved to be near her beloved sister, Pearl. Millie worked for Pepper Home Sales, where she met her future husband, John.

After their marriage, John enlisted in the U.S. Army Forces, where they were stationed at several army bases throughout the South. From their union came two daughters, Diann and Gail. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, from 11am-2 pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. - 3320 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116. Shey will lye-in-state Friday, November 29, from 10:30 am to 11:25 am with Celebration of Life Services at 11:30 am at the New Hope Baptist Church - 2731 Enterprise Ave. Memphis, TN 38114. The interment will be in the Memphis National Cemetery 3568 Townes Ave. Memphis, TN 38122.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
