Milton A. House
Winchester - Milton A. House (Tony) 64, of Winchester, VA died peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in his home after a long illness. Tony became disabled at the young age of 51, and was cared for first by his beloved Mother, Joanne, and then lovingly for ten years by his Brother-In-Law Roberto, Sister Holly, and their children.
Tony was born January 28, 1956 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Milton John and Evelyn Joanne (Bradow) House. He graduated from Bartlett High School in TN, in 1974, and then went to Northwest Mississippi Jr College on a baseball scholarship. Tony was athletic and had a passion for golf and baseball. He played American Legion baseball for several years, and later became a golf pro. He was an avid fan of the University of Memphis football and basketball teams. After college, Tony worked in Memphis in various sales positions, but moved to Fairfax, Virginia to be near family in 1985. He worked for Bank of America in the corporate sales department until his illness in 2007. In addition to sports, Tony loved cars, motorcycles, and airplanes. He loved to fly and was very proud of his pilot's license.
Tony, the oldest of seven children, and the only boy, is survived by his six sisters: Sharon D. Dye (Mike) of Edmond, OK, Linda J. King (Gerald) of Huntsville, AL, Cathy J. House of Germantown, MD, Alisa K. Gonzalez (Hugo) of Memphis, TN, Mary A. House (Salcor) of Winchester, VA, and Holly E. Rosas (Roberto), of Winchester, VA. Tony is also survived by twelve nieces and nephews, a grandnephew and three grandnieces, an uncle, several aunts, and many cousins.
Tony's loss is a great one for his sisters. We already miss him telling us to quiet down so he can think (and hear the TV). Because of COVID, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would be honored if you would remember Tony by donating to either of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
