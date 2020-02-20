|
Milton Allen Wilson
Southaven, MS - Milton Allen Wilson "Buddy", 75, passed away on February 19, 2020, in Southaven, Mississippi. Family will be receiving friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 starting at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., also at Twin Oaks Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671). Twin Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Buddy was born on December 15, 1944 in Memphis, TN. Some of his favorite past times were hunting, fishing, and playing golf. Buddy was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, leaving the Army after two years having been awarded the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars (with V for valor), and two Purple Hearts. Buddy was a Past Master of Masonic Lodge #409, Coldwater, MS., and an active member of the Shriners Club. His professional career spanned every aspect of the printing industry from operating machinery, to executive sales and leadership positions, and eventually to founding Southern Bindery. Buddy was a huge family man. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and brother anyone could ever ask for. Buddy will truly be missed for his kind loving personality that anyone he met grew to love.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Teresa Lynne Wilson; sons, Mark Wilson and John (Jamie) Wilson; grandchildren, Madison Wilson, Wyatt Wilson, John Wilson, Morgan Wilson, Cooper Wilson, and Conlee Wilson; sisters, Elsie Bills, and Brenda Bowien; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Omer Bledsoe and Myrtle Mai Wilson; sisters, Dorris Heisey and Helen Imogene Patterson, brothers, Robert C. Wilson and Alton J. Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Buddy to (shrinershq.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020