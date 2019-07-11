|
Milton Oliver "Tom" Scoggin, III
Germantown - Milton Oliver "Tom" Scoggin, III passed away Sunday, July 7 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Lowe Scoggin, sons Milton Oliver Scoggin, IV (Katrina Surprenant Scoggin) and Gideon Lowe Scoggin (Carly Brown Scoggin) and his precious grandsons Wilson Lowe Scoggin and Gideon Denton Scoggin; sister Sara Gayle Anderson, nephews Scott Anderson (Joan Anderson) and Troy Anderson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Suzanne Lowe Wilke and Stephen Bremer Wilke; niece Sloane Lowe Wilke Reed; great-nephew Adam Harrison Reed and great-niece Tatum Maris Reed; his children's cherished In-Laws Carolyn and Doug Brown and Jackie Dickey. He was predeceased by his parents, Milton Oliver Scoggin, Jr. and Marjorie Hudson Scoggin. Born in Nashville June 25, 1943, he graduated from Hillsboro High School where he excelled in three Sports. He graduated with a BA in Business from Tennessee Tech in Cookeville where he played Intramural Football and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After a long career in Business as a Regional Manager for National Equipment Service over the Southeastern United States, he retired to play Golf and enjoy his family and friends. The Memorial Service is Friday, July 12 at 2nd Presbyterian Church with the Visitation and light refreshments at 11 am and the Service at 12noon in the Chapel. Parking and Entrance both from the West Entrance 4055 Poplar Avenue, 38111. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to in his memory.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019