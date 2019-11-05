|
Milton "M.R." Regel
Memphis - Milton "M.R." Regel, 91, of Memphis was born and raised in Water Valley, MS, passed away November 1, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Regel retired from Kimberly Clark and was a member of Leawood Baptist Church of Memphis. He is survived by his son, Terry "T.R." Regel, granddaughter, Kelsey Folden and great-grandson, Killian. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 50 plus years, Christine Regel and daughter Regina Regel. The family will receive friends Wednesday 6, 2019 from 12-2 pm at Memphis Funeral Home on 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis with the Funeral Services following at 2:00.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019