Mimi McMichael
Texarkana, TX - Mimi McMichael age 60, of Texarkana, TX, passed away January 21, 2020. Visitation will be at East Funeral Home-Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, January, 24th. A graveside service will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens in Memphis, TN, at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 25th under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home, Memphis, TN.
Mimi was preceded in death by her father, James Rudolph Morgan, and her brother, James Ronald Morgan. She is survived by her husband Joe McMichael of Texarkana, TX, her daughter Elizabeth McMichael of Little Rock, AR, her son James McMichael of Ft. Collins, CO, her mother Joy Morgan of Texarkana, Tx, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Jacqueline Morgan of Tuscaloosa, AL, and mother-in-law Sarah McMichael of Texarkana, TX.
Mimi grew up in Memphis, TN. She attended Saint Agnes Academy-Saint Dominic School and graduated in 1977. She also attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mimi and Joe were married in Memphis on August 2, 1980 and then moved to Texarkana to begin their family, where Elizabeth and James were born. Mimi worked as Texarkana College Nurses Admissions Secretary for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane.
Mimi loved serving her family and the students of Texarkana College. She loved classic movies and having the company of her dogs by her side. She also had a great love of music. One of her favorite songs was "Run for the Roses" by Dan Fogelberg. The chorus states the following:
"And it's run for the roses, as fast as you can
Your fate is delivered, your moment's at hand
It's the chance of a lifetime, in a lifetime of chance
And it's high time you joined in the dance
It's high time you're joined in the dance"
Mimi has finished her run for the roses. She now joins in that great celestial dance with her loving Lord. May she rest in peace.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Moores Lane.
Online tributes can be posted at www.east funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020