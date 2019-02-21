Services
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens
On February 19, Mindy Faye Matusofsky Diament, 64, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Memphis, Tennessee.

Born in St. Louis, MO, Mindy graduated from Parkway North High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri. She worked in International Accounting at Schering-Plough and worked as business manager of Diamond Printing Company. Mindy was active in ORT, Hadassah and Beth Sholom Sisterhood. She participated in Partners in Policymaking and served on the Family Support board at SRVS.

Mindy had an unfailingly optimistic attitude and enjoyed playing ping pong and tennis, her weekly mah jongg game, scrapbooking and family trips and holidays. She was grateful for the love and support she received from friends and family.

Mindy felt that her greatest accomplishment was the legacy she left behind in her children and grandson. She leaves behind her husband, Harry Diament, children Michelle Diament and Shaun Heasley, Steve Diament, Dr. Joel Diament and Dr. Karen Wong and grandson Ari Heasley as well as two sisters, a brother and her mother.

Funeral will be held Friday, February 22 at 11 a.m. at Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens. The family asks that any donations be sent to either The ALS Association or Beth Sholom Synagogue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
