Minnie Jackson Conway
Memphis - Minnie Jackson Conway Age 64 October 6 2019. Retired Inspector for Memphis Housing Authority.
Visitation Friday 4-6 pm. At Walnut Grove Chapel. Funeral Saturday October 12 at 11:am United Community Outreach Worship Center 2821 Range Line Road. Interment at New Park Cemetery.
Wife of Walter Conway, Mother of Marcus Conway (Eboni) Sister of Mary Jackson, Dorise Hines, Thomas, Reginald, Melvin and Willie Jackson.
She leaves 5 grandchildren 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R. S. Lewis & Sons 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019