Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Walnut Grove Chapel.
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
United Community Outreach Worship Center
2821 Range Line Road
Minnie Jackson Conway

Minnie Jackson Conway Obituary
Minnie Jackson Conway

Memphis - Minnie Jackson Conway Age 64 October 6 2019. Retired Inspector for Memphis Housing Authority.

Visitation Friday 4-6 pm. At Walnut Grove Chapel. Funeral Saturday October 12 at 11:am United Community Outreach Worship Center 2821 Range Line Road. Interment at New Park Cemetery.

Wife of Walter Conway, Mother of Marcus Conway (Eboni) Sister of Mary Jackson, Dorise Hines, Thomas, Reginald, Melvin and Willie Jackson.

She leaves 5 grandchildren 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R. S. Lewis & Sons 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
