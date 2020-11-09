Minnie Lee Jackson Hobbs



Minnie Lee Jackson Hobbs, an only child, was born on July 24, 1922, in Panola County, Miss., in a small town 15 miles east of Sardis, and passed on Nov. 5, 2020, in Nesbit, Miss. She was 98. Minnie was born to Beulah and Luchia Jackson. Her grandfathers were the Rev. Doc Franklin Sr. and Frank Jackson. Her grandmothers were Agnes Russell Franklin and Lassie Birge Jackson. Her mother, Beulah, had two brothers and five sisters: Doc Jr., Israel, Anna, Stella, Cora, Fannie and Mariah. Beulah later married Henry Whiting. From these unions of families, some of Minnie's cousins were Ira, Israel Jr., called Man Son, and Benjamin Franklin. Other cousins were Joanie Franklin Parson, Annie Franklin Brown, Viola Hibler, Willie Hibler Orr, Ned Taylor and Annie Mae Taylor. Some of Minnie's other relatives on her dad's side of the family included Beaus Jackson, Joe Jackson, Edward Jackson, Lovey Jackson, Johnnie Jackson, Henry Jackson, Lawrence Jackson and Goldie Jackson Hill.



At the age of 12, Minnie confessed her life to God and had worked for the Lord every day since. She began her missionary work at Simon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Como and remained an active member until she moved her membership to Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church, after she married John G. Hobbs Sr. (deceased) in 1946. Minnie and John, both teachers and farmers in DeSoto County, Miss., had 10 children: Minnie Eva (Neurod) Phillips of Walls, Miss.; John G. (Betty) Hobbs Jr. of Nesbit; Gloria Washington of Memphis; Lee Roy Hobbs (deceased); Beulah Benise Hobbs of Jackson, Miss.; James F. Hobbs of Nesbit; Nathaniel Hobbs of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Josiephine Hobbs (deceased); Othie B. (Lataria) Hobbs Sr. of Memphis; and Terry C. (Carol) Hobbs of Memphis. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Minnie, a courageous, remarkable and lovely woman, who was left a widow at an early age, reared her children with the help of her master, Jesus Christ, whom she loved dearly. Through her guidance, encouragement and support, all the children received an education.



Minnie's work in the community and the church included serving with the Baptist Industrial Center, the North Mississippi Baptist Convention, the Heroines of Jericho, the Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church, the Dean Hill Mother Board and the Dean Hill Missionary Society.



Minnie was given a number of certificates for being a faithful servant in the community and in churches. A few of them were special recognition as an Honoree Senior Citizen, Vacation Bible School, the Standard Leadership Curriculum Certificate recognizing her educational role for a class she took as a student, given by the National Baptist Convention U.S.A. Inc., Certificate for Christian Work, Certificate as Legendary Educator, certificate for being a loyal and faithful supporter of the black community in DeSoto County from the Mississippi Delta and Hill Ministry Foundation of the Mount Mariah C.M.E. Church, and Outstanding Service to the North Mississippi Baptist Convention.



Minnie was an inspiration to her family and friends and many others throughout the community. Her faith and trust in God and her strong will helped her live a long, successful, humble life, She will be missed and will be long remembered by loving family and friends.









