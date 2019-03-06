Services
Collierville United Methodist
454 W Poplar Ave
Collierville, TN 38017
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mireese Delp McKenzie

Mireese Delp McKenzie, affectionately known as Weesie, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away Monday March 4, 2019. She was born to Boone and Mamie Kennedy Delp in Corinth, Mississippi, August 13, 1922.

Weesie was predeceased by Daniel Hunter McKenzie, Sr, her husband of fifty years and her sister, Rebecca Delp VanArsdall. Weesie is survived by her sister, Virginia Delp Mercier of Corinth, Mississippi; daughter, Georgia McKenzie Ellison of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Elizabeth McKenzie Shaw of Leesburg, Florida; son, Daniel Hunter McKenzie, Jr (Gail) of Heber Springs, Arkansas; daughter, Rebecca McKenzie Barnett (David) of Piperton, Tennessee; son, Richard Delp McKenzie (Vikki) of Olive Branch, Mississippi. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Weesie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her beautiful smile and sweet disposition will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to gardening, sewing and being with her family, she enjoyed serving in the Collierville United Methodist Church and the Collierville Twentieth Century Club.

The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am followed by funeral services on Thursday, March 7, all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Collierville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019
