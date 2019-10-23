|
|
Miriam Blackwood
BLACKWOOD, Miriam (Mim). Mrs. James W. Blackwood, Sr., age 97, of Memphis, Tennessee, devoted wife, wonderful mother and grandmother passed away Monday night, October 21, 2019. Funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay Hwy., Memphis, TN.
Miriam Le Grantham was born November 11, 1921, in Simpson County, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Beulah Weathersby Grantham, and her husband of 62 years, Dr. James Blackwood, Sr. of Blackwood Brothers Quartet fame.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred (Delos) Mahaffey, sons, Jimmy (James, Jr.), and daughter-in-law, Mona, Billy, and daughter-in-law, Cherry, grandchildren, Dana Le (Michael) Wilson, Debbie Lynn (David) Bruce, Brette (Derek) Starr, Britni (Sonny) Cutler, Emma Blackwood, Ellie (Matt) Callahan, Will Blackwood, great grandchildren, Micah Le (Buddy) Legens, Dane Wilson, Devin (Hannah) Bruce, Davah (Jordan) Hand, Dylan Bruce, Wrigley Cutler, and three great, great grandchildren.
"Her children rise up and call her blessed..." Proverbs 31:28
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in her memory to Samaritan's Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/, or , https://www.stjude.org/ or your favorite local charity.
Thank you for your prayers for our family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019