Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church, Wilson Chapel
4488 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Visitation
Following Services
Christ United Methodist Church, Wilson Chapel
4488 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Stoneville-Leland Cemetery
Stoneville, MS
Miriam Dean Heard Stoddard ("Mim") Range


1935 - 2019
Miriam Dean Heard Stoddard ("Mim") Range Obituary
Miriam ("Mim") Dean Heard Stoddard Range

Memphis - Miriam ("Mim") Dean Heard Stoddard Range passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1935 in Leland, Mississippi. She graduated from Leland High School, received a bachelor's degree from Southwestern at Memphis ("Rhodes"), and a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Memphis State University. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, and the Junior League of Memphis. Mim married William ("Bill") K. Stoddard of Hughes, Arkansas in 1961. They farmed, and were members of the Hughes United Methodist Church, the Hughes Tennis Club, and the Marianna Country Club. Mim loved the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Following Bill's untimely death in 1982, Mim took night courses and became a computer consultant to farmers and gin owners, programming and leasing electronic accounting programs. In 1991, Mim moved back to Memphis. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. In 1993, Mim married John "Jack" Joseph Range of Granite City, Illinois. Mim was a great cook, showing her love for family and friends with formal dinner parties and Saturday morning pancake breakfasts. She made handmade chocolate candies with her great-nieces and great-nephews, and each of the grandchildren got "GrandMim's Famous Chocolate Cake" for their birthday. Mim and Jack followed their grandchildren's many activities and could be found at sporting events, art shows, and play productions at St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School, Christian Brothers High School and St. George's Independent School. Family was of utmost importance to Mim. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Mim is preceded in death by her parents, Luther Martin Heard, Jr. and Miriam Dean Heard, and her first husband, Bill Stoddard. She is survived by her husband Jack; her two children: Allison Stoddard Crone (Alan) of Memphis and William Heard Stoddard (Lissa) of Germantown, TN; her six grandchildren: James, Charlie and Maggie Crone, and Kate, Anna Camille and Latimer Stoddard; her sisters Anne Heard Stokes (John) of Memphis and Margaret Heard Walker Hayes (Jimmy) of Leland, Mississippi; her sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Stoddard McCollum (Kenneth) of Hughes, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 3rd at 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church, Wilson Chapel, 4488 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN, followed by a reception in the Church Parlor. Burial will occur on Friday, October 4th at 1:00 pm at the Stoneville-Leland Cemetery, Stoneville, MS. Donations in Mim's memory may be made to http://curealz.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019
