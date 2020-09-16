Miriam Mathel Hunt
Oxford, MS - Miriam Mathel Hunt, known as "Mimi", age 98, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at The Blake of Oxford surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS with Rev. Will Overstreet and Rev. Billy Owen officiating. In accordance with current health guidelines, masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
Mimi is survived by her sisters: Jo (Jimmy) Doddridge of Olive Branch, MS: Anne (Don) Rushing of Tylertown, MS; Gerry (Joe) Sharpe of Cookeville, TN. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Bernard (Betty) Hunt of Grenada, MS; and 2 sisters, Nell (Chester) Cochran of Olive Branch, MS and Lee Hunt of Olive Branch, MS. She loved and shared in the lives of her 11 nieces and nephews and their families.
Mimi was a Registered Dietitian for the Baptist Hospital's of Memphis, TN. She enjoyed her retirement and time with her family and friends and was admired for her strength and wisdom and love for her church.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hunt's memory may be made to The Gideons International, Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com
.