Modeane Nichols Thompson
Memphis, TN
Mrs. Modeane Nichols Thompson, 89, born March 26, 1929, died quietly in her sleep February 25, 2019. Her husband of 50 years, Harry A. Thompson, died in 2006. She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends, colleagues and others. A Mass of Resurrection, with Fr. Patrick Gallagher presiding, will be celebrated, 10:30 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 @ St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1644 Jackson Avenue, Memphis. Repast immediately following in Leppert Hall.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019