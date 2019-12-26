|
|
Mona "Kay" Marbry
Memphis - Mona "Kay" Marbry (Lowe), 64 of Memphis, TN passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born August 12, 1955 in Memphis, TN, Kay was the daughter of the late Elizabeth H. Edwards and James T. Lowe. She is survived by her daughter Wendy L. Murphy (James) of Atoka; her son James L. Arnold (Kimberly) of Memphis; her three grandchildren, Gage Fisher, Kailey Brown and Brooklynn Arnold. Kay was preceded in death by her brothers, Donny Lowe, James Lowe, Thomas Lowe and her sisters, Debra Chandler and Wanda Wallace. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel in Millington, TN. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 AM. "Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge HIM, and HE will make your paths straight." (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019