Lakeland - Monah Faye (Susie) Gilmer, age 87, Lakeland, Tennessee passed away February 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred H. Payne and her second husband Everett Gilmer, her parents W.C. and Mildred Stewart, and her sister Carolyn David Miller. Mrs. Gilmer is survived by her three daughters, Pamela (Floyd) Morrison, Freda (Kerry) McKinnon, and Rebecca (David) Delich, her sister Debbie Andersen, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Susie was a sixth generation native of north Shelby County, residing in the Bolton area all her life. She graduated from Bolton High School as salutatorian of her class. A Christian, she was a member in good standing for decades at local churches beginning at New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church and her final church home of Crossroads Baptist Church. She was a dedicated church member and loved serving others. Mrs. Gilmer loved to sing and was a member of the church choir at the churches she attended. Mrs. Gilmer was a wonderful example of the Biblical virtuous woman. Her priority was her home and family and she worked diligently to provide for their needs. A talented seamstress, Susie lovingly constructed clothing for her girls during her childhood. She was also a gifted cook and many friends and family members enjoyed wonderful meals in her home with much of the food coming from her food preservation and home canning of home-grown fruits and vegetables. Many were blessed to receive jars of her homemade jams and jellies. An avid reader, Susie also enjoyed quilting and working in her yard and flower garden. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6813 Salem Road, Arlington, TN under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens-Bartlett. Memorial gifts are recommended to New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020