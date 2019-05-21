|
|
Monica Tucker Norris
Bartlett - Monica Tucker Norris, age 47, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away peacefully, at home with her family and friends by her side, on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Monica was born April 18, 1972 to parents Gary and Patsy Tucker.
Monica was a loving wife to Marcus for 23 years and a wonderful mother who loved her girls dearly.
Monica was a 1990 Graduate of Germantown High School.
An accomplished artist, she also held a Master of Education Degree from the University of Memphis and a Bachelor of Science from Christian Brother University with a major in Computer Information.
She was an active member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority where she had served as President. Monica was a founding member of Gilda's Club of Memphis and served on the Board of Directors. She had served as President of Forklift Tires of Memphis and Mad Science of Memphis.
Monica is survived by husband, Marcus Norris; daughters, Margaret and Molly Norris; Parents, Gary and Patsy Tucker.
The family will receive friends Sunday May 19, 2019 from Noon until 2 PM, with a celebration of life service being held at 2 PM, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Gilda's Club of Memphis in Monica's honor.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019