M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Monroe J. Edwards

Monroe J. Edwards Obituary
Monroe J. Edwards

Memphis, TN

Mr. Monroe J. Edwards Founder and President of M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, the Mid-South largest funeral home serving the African American Community, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was also the President of the Christian Benevolent Lodge, an organization founded by his father, Mr. J. S. Edwards. Sr.

Funeral service arrangements will be announced as soon as they are complete.

M. J. Edwards Funeral Home

1165 Airways Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38114

(901) 327-9360
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 16, 2019
