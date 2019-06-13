|
|
Montie Lee Robertson Keathley
- - Montie Lee Robertson Keathley, 93, met her Savior Jesus in eternity on Monday, June 10. She retired from banking and was a long-time resident of Plough Towers and member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church. She is survived by family that she loved well: her children, Cheryl (Larry) Keathley Cox of Rome, Ga., and Randy (Linda) Keathley and Robin (Bruce) Keathley Janis of Germantown; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the scholarship program for IMPACT 360 Fellows.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 13, 2019