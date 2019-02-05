Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church
4626 Logan's Chapel Rd.
Maryville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan Tyler Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morgan Tyler Phillips Obituary
Morgan Tyler Phillips

Oakland, TN

Morgan Tyler Phillips, age 68, of Oakland, TN., passed away peacefully at Germantown Methodist Hospital, Thursday, Jan. 31. Mr. Phillips was the owner of M&M Motors in Oakland, TN. for 21 years. He was beloved by his many customers and friends in that community. He was known for his generosity and big heart. He enjoyed family, NASCAR, UT Vols, and dogs.

He leaves behind his sister, Sarah Roberto of Knoxville, and brother, Mark Phillips (Laurie) Phillips of Collierville. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. Morgan and Kathleen Phillips. Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 16, at 1:00 p.m., at Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 4626 Logan's Chapel Rd. in Maryville, TN. 37804.

We have tears today but joy in our hearts knowing that he is in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Collierville Animal Shelter, 603 E. South Street, Collierville, TN., 38017, (901) 457-2670.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information