Morgan Tyler Phillips
Oakland, TN
Morgan Tyler Phillips, age 68, of Oakland, TN., passed away peacefully at Germantown Methodist Hospital, Thursday, Jan. 31. Mr. Phillips was the owner of M&M Motors in Oakland, TN. for 21 years. He was beloved by his many customers and friends in that community. He was known for his generosity and big heart. He enjoyed family, NASCAR, UT Vols, and dogs.
He leaves behind his sister, Sarah Roberto of Knoxville, and brother, Mark Phillips (Laurie) Phillips of Collierville. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. Morgan and Kathleen Phillips. Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 16, at 1:00 p.m., at Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 4626 Logan's Chapel Rd. in Maryville, TN. 37804.
We have tears today but joy in our hearts knowing that he is in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Collierville Animal Shelter, 603 E. South Street, Collierville, TN., 38017, (901) 457-2670.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019