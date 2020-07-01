1/
Dr. Moris Lawrence Shore
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, DR. MORIS LAWRENCE SHORE of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Georgina Kenez and the Late Susanne Stadler Shore. Devoted father of Karen (Ken Gorenstein), Richard (Marci) and Michael Shore. Dear brother of Sophia Shore and the late Bella Lansky. Cherished grandfather of Sarah and Benjamin Reid and Jenny and David Shore. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 1:00 PM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
