- - Morris Hands, age 62, died Tuesday, May 28th at The Med from brain trauma from a vehicle accident. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Hands, step-children Kari Sylvester (Kevin) and Zach Mynatt; twin sister Donna Hague (Phil) and brother Terry Phillips (Pat). He is also survived by 3 grandchildren Caleb Mynatt, Hadley Sylvester and Ford Sylvester. Morris served others during his life as a firefighter and paramedic in California, he worked in hospice taking care of others and was working as a security guard at the time of his death. He donated his body to science research. No memorial service is planned though donations can be sent to Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019
