|
|
Morris Jacob Kriger
Morris Jacob Kriger, age 82, passed away on February 25th, surrounded by his loving family. A Memphis native, Morris graduated from Central High School in 1956 and went on to receive degrees from MIT and Harvard Law School. Morris was a founding partner of what later became Kriger, Harkavy, Shainberg & Kosten, Attorneys at Law, before serving on the board of directors of Shoney's South Incorporated. He later served as in-house counsel for Fogelman Properties and executive vice president of acquisitions at Storage USA. After retiring in 1998, Morris continued to work in commercial real-estate and financing. He was an avid golfer, wine aficionado, traveler, crossword solver, and Grizzlies fan.
Morris was a life-long member of Baron Hirsch Synagogue. He served as a leader of many Jewish organizations throughout Memphis, including as president of the Memphis Jewish Federation. Through his Jewish values of service and philanthropy, Morris' legacy continues to help his community meet its spiritual, social, and humanitarian needs.
Though his professional success and passion for giving were priorities, nothing was more important to Morris than his family. He is survived by the love of his life for 60+ years, Judy Margolin Kriger, who will always remember his generosity, wisdom, and humility; his children Sidney Kriger (Jill Goldenberg), Roz Renberg (Dan), Adam Kriger (Samantha), and Lauren Schwartz (Daniel); and eleven grandchildren, Madeline, Jonah, Seth, Aaron, Sarah, Alex, Ruth, Jamie, Jackson, Annabel, and Olivia, who brought him the greatest joy and pride, and whose birthday celebrations he never missed. He is also survived by his brother, Alvin Kriger (Gracie), brother-in-law, Richard Margolin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Baron Hirsch Cemetery on Thursday, February 27th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Morris J. Kriger Memorial Fund of the Kosten Pancreatic Research Foundation (https://www.kostenfoundation.com/make-a-donation/), Baron Hirsch Synagogue, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020