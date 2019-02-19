|
Morris Lee Busby, Sr.
Southaven, MS
Morris Lee Busby, Sr., 90, of Southaven, MS, passed in God's open arms on February 14, 2019, with his wife by his side.
He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a retired Memphis City Schools Principal. He leaves behind his wife, Gladys Quinn Busby and his two children, Mike Busby, and Jane Ellen Busby.
Morris met his wife at Delta State Teachers College, and they married after graduation. They spent the next 67 1/2 years raising their family before God called him home.
He did many things, but education was his priority. His goal was not only to get students educated, but to encourage them to grow up, make good life choices, and encourage others. He and his wife spent a total of 89 years together, doing what they love most - Education.
Morris was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and daughter Janet Leigh Busby. He is survived by his aunt, Urea Wise; his brother-in-law, J.H. Quinn, Jr. (Sandra); 2 sister-in-laws, Janie Cummings and Ellen Roscoe; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, great nephews, great nieces, and his adoptive grandson, William Boyd.
Visitation will be held at Broadway Baptist Church, 7400 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672, on Tuesday, February, 19, 2019, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private, on a later date, at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials to be made to Northpoint Christian School in Southaven, MS. 7400 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672.
Online condolences can be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019