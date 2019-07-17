|
|
Morris Straitman
Memphis - Morris Straitman of Memphis passed away July 15, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte, of 60 years; his beloved children, Michelle Clein (Paul) and David Straitman (Lynn). He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 2pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Levi-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Rd. with burial in Temple Israel Cemetery. Canale Funeral Directors
Published in The Commercial Appeal from July 17 to July 18, 2019