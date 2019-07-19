Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 377-3543
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Coleman Chapel CME Church
964 Kney St.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
National Military Cemetery
3568 Townes Ave
Memphis, TN
View Map
Memphis - Mosella Washington died peacefully at her home in Memphis, TN, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1638 Sycamore View Rd., Memphis, TN from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Coleman Chapel CME Church, 964 Kney St., Memphis, TN. Internment will take place at the National Military Cemetery, 3568 Townes Ave, Memphis, TN on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 19, 2019
