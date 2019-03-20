|
Logan O. Brewer, M/Sgt., Ret. USAF
Memphis, TN
Logan O Brewer, M/Sgt., Ret. USAF, 92, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Annie Ruth (Duffel) Brewer, a daughter Wilma (Willy) Taylor, a son Richard Brewer (Donna), a grandson Trey Taylor (Renee), a great-granddaughter Kendall, all of Memphis and a brother, Bruce Brewer of Ohio.
He also retired from The University of Memphis in 1986 after 20 years in the HVAC Dept. and was a member of Covenant Baptist Church.
During WWII, Brewer saw action in the Philippines, Korea. After Joining the USAF, he returned to Korea for the conflict there. During his service of 22 years, even though stationed in Japan, England, Iceland, the Philippines and several bases in the U.S, he always said his assignments to the Netherlands and France were the best: his family was able to accompany him and travel all over Europe. He loved his wife, his family, birds, a good joke, and fixing things. He never met a stranger. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Chapel Service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 12:00 P.M., at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11-12:00 with burial to follow at Turner Cemetery.
Services will be directed by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, (870) 572- 2571. Relatives and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westhelena.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 20, 2019