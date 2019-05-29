|
West Memphis - MURPHY SMITH
Murphy Rowton Smith, age 70, passed away on May 27, 2019, at his home in West Memphis, Arkansas, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Memphis in 1948, Murphy has been married to his wife Joanne for nearly 49 years, with whom he raised two children in West Memphis. He leaves his son Tyson of Mill Valley, California, his wife Erin, and two grandchildren, Luther and Cleo, and his son Barrett of Ballwin, Missouri, his wife Jill, and three grandchildren, Liam, Skylar, and Brynne. He is survived by his sister, Jan Coleman of Memphis, and his nieces and nephews. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of West Memphis and the Roundtable Sunday School class.
Murphy graduated from Central High School in 1966 and Vanderbilt University in 1970 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After serving as a First Lieutenant in the Army, Murphy returned to lead two local family businesses, first Rowton Inc. in West Memphis and then Parry Furniture Company in Memphis, before joining Fidelity National Bank where he retired last November after more than 15 years.
Enthusiastically curious, Murphy adventured across the globe with Joanne, his children and grandchildren, and shared the joys of travels with many others through the Good Life Club. He enjoyed adventures closer to home as well, raising his kids on a steady diet of go-karting, water skiing, and trips to interesting events in the family station wagon.
Murphy also dedicated countless hours to his community - and not just through the laminated articles that he loved to send whenever someone's successes were recognized in the newspaper. Through a lifelong commitment to service, Murphy has served as President of the Boys and Girls Club of Crittenden County, the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary Club of West Memphis, where he was also a Paul Harris fellow. He served as a member of the board of Delta Arts, the ASU Mid-South Foundation and Esperanza Bonanza. In keeping with his interests in education, Murphy has served as Chairman of the West Memphis Public Library Board, President of the St. Michael's School Board, and has taught financial literacy at West Memphis-Marion public schools and ASU Mid-South, where he also hosted the Money Matters. He was recognized as the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year in 2018.
We are grateful for his selfless service, energetic support, and sense of humor. He will be missed.
The Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 5:30-7:30 pm, at First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis, Arkansas. Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 30, at 10 am.
Memorials may be made to or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019